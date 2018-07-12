Kenyatta pushes for Kiir, Machar to work together

There is need to make both President Salva Kiir and Dr Riek Machar to truly appreciate the benefits of working together, says Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He made the statement on Wednesday during a meeting with General Thomas Waldhauser, the US-Africa Command Commander.

Mr Uhuru discussed with Mr Waldhauser regional security with the situation in Somalia and South Sudan as priority, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

He told General Waldhauser that Kenya is firmly committed to the cause of finding peace in the two nations.

“We shall give it everything we can. But it is not going to be easy,” President Kenyatta said in reference to South Sudan.

This comes amidst peace talks taking place in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

Recently, the parties signed a deal that reinstates the First Vice President Dr. Machar.

There will also be other three Vice Presidents according to the power sharing agreement.

However, Kenyatta said his country’s effort to restore peace in both countries has been affected by lack of adequate capacity and proper military commands.

He said hope to restore stability in both countries is not lost and partner-states working towards peace in the region will remain committed to the cause.