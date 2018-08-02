Kenyatta to attend Khartoum peace deal signing ceremony

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that he will attend the signing ceremony of the Khartoum agreement by South Sudanese parties on Sunday.

He made the confirmation on Wednesday during a meeting with Sudanese Foreign Affairs Minister Aldirdiri Mohamed at the State House in the coastal town, Mombasa.

According to the Kenya presidential website, Mr Aldirdiri’s visit was mainly to brief Mr. Kenyatta on the progress of the current South Sudanese peace talks in the Sudanese capital.

“President Kenyatta confirmed his participation in the next IGAD Summit during which the two South Sudan leaders are expected to sign the agreements as well as chart the next step in the peace process,” the statement read.

In line with the mandate of the last IGAD Summit, President Kenyatta is expected to convene the third session of the face-to-face meetings and negotiations between President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar.

The session will be where the leaders will discuss the implementation mechanisms of the peace accord that will be agreed upon.

Last week, the government, the SPLM-IO and other stakeholders signed a preliminary deal on power sharing.

The deal on governance and responsibility sharing – gave the position of the First Vice President back to Dr. Riek.

It also indicated that the current government will own 55 percent of the political ratio in the states and local government; the SPLM-IO with 27 percent; while other Political Parties with 10 percent, and 8 percent to the rest.

SSOA wants the positions split, 55% for the government, while “45% is left for the opposition groups to divide among themselves”.

According to this arrangement, the next transitional government will accommodate 5 Vice Presidents, 35 Ministers, 32 States, and 550 members of the National Legislative Assembly.

But Dr Lam Akol, Gabriel Changson, Joseph Bakasoro, Deng Alor, among others described the current document as unrealistic.

Earlier, this week the former detainees agreed to sign the deal but with reservations.