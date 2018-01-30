Kenya’s AFC Leopards in financial turmoil

AFC Leopards face a nervous wait from the Confederation of African Football to know whether the continental soccer body will clear the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega to host their first leg preliminary match against Malagasy side FOSA Juniors.

The two sides collide in the first installment of the two-leg clash on February 10 but Leopards have not been given the green light to use the facility.

Initially, Ingwe had said that they’ll use the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos for their continental matches only to make a swift U-turn and bid for Bukhungu.

Subsequently, Caf inspectors visited the venue last week for inspection but the continental soccer body is yet to make their final report.

The inspection should have been carried out last December but it delayed owing to lack of finances from the club. The team will now have to wait for Caf to relay its findings in writing before the club can use the facility for the continetal match.

At the same time, the league giants are in financial turmoil even as it plans to host the Madagascar opponents.

According to club chairman Dan Mule, the club has initiated talks with the government through Football Kenya Federation to help bridge the deficit.

Ingwe, like a majority of KPL clubs, is operating on a shoe-string budget following the withdrawal of the league title sponsors.