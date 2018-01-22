Two Kenyan pilots held captives in Akobo

Two Kenyan pilots are reportedly being held by an armed group in Akobo state.

The captives are identified by the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Communication Manager as Captain Frank Njoroge and the Co-pilot, Kennedy Shamalla.

Edwin Limo was quoted by local radio Capital FM as saying the abductors are demanding for a fine after a plane crashed and killed one person on the ground and a few animals.

Mr Limo said the captors are asking for an equivalent of 200,000 US dollars, but the captives said the money is too much for them.

They were flying a plane hired by an NGO based in Juba to transport its staff to the greater Upper Nile region when they crashed, earlier this month.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mawien Makol, said the institution has learned about the incident.

But he said they have not received any official communication on the matter.