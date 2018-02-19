Kenyan pilots held in Akobo released

Two Kenyan pilots who were held by an armed group in Akobo, were released on Monday after a ransom of almost $110,000 was paid to the captors.

The captives were identified by the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Ministry as Captain Frank Njoroge and the Co-pilot, Kennedy Shamalla.

The men were reportedly held by an armed group after their plane crashed and killed one person and some heads of cattle in Akobo.

The captors were demanding for $200,000 in order to release the pilots.

According to Kenyan media, the owner of the Cessna Caravan registration number 5Y-FDC, Capt Godwin Wachira, announced that the pilots would be released on Monday.

He said the matter was in the hands of the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Ministry, which has been communicating with him on the arrangements for the safe return of the pilots.

“The demands have been met but not exactly the amount they earlier wanted. They went down a little bit to $107,743 (Sh11 million),” Capt Wachira was quoted by the Pachodo website.

Last week, Kenyan pilots threatened to suspend commercial and chartered flights to South Sudan in an effort to release their detained colleagues in Akobo.

The UAP Old Mutual, which was covering the crashed aircraft, later announced that it would expedite the payment for liability so as to have the two pilots released.