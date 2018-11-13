Kenyan Gov’t apologizes absence at S. Sudan peace celebration

The government of Kenya has apologized to the Kiir administration after it failed to send a representative to the South Sudan peace celebrations in Juba 2 weeks ago, a South Sudanese official has said.

The occasion which was held in Juba on October 31 was attended by the leaders of the neighboring countries except Kenya.

Four days later, the Minister of Information – Michael Makuei – told the media that the government was disappointed with Kenya over the no-show.

According to the spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation, the Kenyan government sent a delegation to Juba as a result.

“We yesterday received a delegation from Kenya…and so they are going back today to Nairobi” Ambassador Mawien Makol confirms the visit to Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The team – which arrived in Juba yesterday – was headed by the Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs – Monica Juma.

“They came to apologize for having been unable to attend the peace celebrations that we did on 31st,” Ambassador Mawien said.

He said the Kenyan government reiterated its commitment to support the peace agreement by lobbying for international back up.