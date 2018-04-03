Kenyan authorities re-open Kakuma school where fighting erupted

Kenyan authorities have re-opened a school where a fighting erupted among South Sudanese students in Kakuma Refugee Camp last month.

Greenlight Secondary School was closed down after a group of students, resisting new fee measures, stormed the institution and attacked their colleagues and teachers.

The school authorities had announced that all students were required to pay a tuition fees of 30 dollars per year that will be used as additional teachers’ incentives.

Windle Trust Kenya, the NGO in charge of implementing the secondary school education in the camp, blames the fee introduction on the shortage of donor funding.

30 students who were accused of attacking the school were arrested by Kenyan authorities and the school was closed as a result.

The decision to re-open the school was after a discussion with parents and leaders to take responsibility to maintain peace in the refugee settlement, the Kenyan Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

“The school will be re-opened on Tuesday, 3 April 2018 and the Government has put in place safety and security measures for both students and teachers,” partly read the statement.

“We urge parents and students to follow proper channels through the Board of Management in instances where they may be need for Bursary/scholarship consideration.”

The Kenyan Interior Ministry also called on leaders of the camp to sensitize students and promote peace and cohesion as learning resumes in the secondary school.

Kakuma is a host to more than 79, 000 South Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in the country, majority of whom are school-age going children.