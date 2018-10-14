Kenyan activist suggests travel ban, repatriation of politicians’ children

A Kenyan activist has called for a travel ban on South Sudanese politicians if they fail to commit to the peace agreement.

Boniface Mwangi, an award-winning journalist, and the author made the statement during the recent protest by Kenyan nationals in Nairobi to pay solidarity with the suffering South Sudanese citizens.

The peaceful demonstration aimed to highlight corruption by South Sudanese leaders they said is being aided by Kenyan financial institutions.

In a video message, Mr. Boniface said the leaders do not prioritize peace and continue to loot the country’s resources to hide broad.

The activist also suggested that if the leaders fail to fix South Sudan, their children should be repatriated back home.

“If those politicians do not agree to make South Sudan stable and peaceful, send their sons and daughters back to South Sudan. We cannot continue suffering because of very greedy politicians.”

Activist Boniface appealed to South Sudanese youth to shun tribalism and stop rallying behind politicians, saying they only care for themselves and their families.

“Please do not fight for a politician, do not kill for a politician, they don’t care about you, and they care for themselves. These people are cowards, they will not fight their own battles, and they use us to fight their battles.”

The leaders recently signed a peace deal in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to bring to an end the five-year civil war.

Their commitment to implement the agreement remains to be seen.