Kenya warns its citizens against travelling to S. Sudan

The Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning to its citizens against travelling to areas experiencing conflict in South Sudan.

Thousands of Kenyans have invested in various sectors including banking, insurance, aviation, construction, hospitality, and information and communication technologies, transportation, and wholesale and retail trade.

The warning comes after two Kenyan pilots were held hostage by an armed group for 40 days in Akobo, when their aircraft crashed and killed one person and some heads of cattle.

They were released on Monday after an insurance company paid the captor almost 110,000 US dollars as ransom.

The Kenyan Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma, said all Kenyans should exercise extreme caution as they travel abroad.

“Let me once again take this opportunity to advise all Kenyans travelling abroad to exercise extreme caution, especially if you are going to countries experiencing instability and unrest,” she said while receiving the two pilots at the Wilson Airport in Nairobi on Tuesday.

In an advisory issue on the same day, the Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the citizens should avoid areas including “Bieh, Latjoor, Akobo, Jonglei, Northern Liech states including sections of Maiwut, Eastern Nile and Boma states and Yei River State.”

“We strongly encourage all those nationals who have not yet registered with the Embassy in Juba to do so immediately,” the statement added.