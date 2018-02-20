Kenya pilots finally arrive home

The Government of Kenya on Tuesday afternoon confirmed the arrival of the two pilots who had been under detention in South Sudan since January.

The Cabinet Secretary at the Kenyan Foreign Affairs Ministry said the families of the two pilots “suffered emotional and physiological distress” after the detention.

“During this period of unacceptable long period of detention of the two pilots, both have come back home,” said Ambassador Monica Juma.

The ministry and the company the two pilots worked for struggled very hard to secure their release, she added.

The Kenyan two pilots were abducted on the 7th of January after their plane crashed in Akobo, killing one person and destroying property.

This came after the Kenyan government and the armed group finally agreed on the amount of money to be paid as compensation for the two pilots to be released.

According to Kenyan media reports, the two men – Captain Frank Njoroge and the Co-pilot Kennedy Shamalla – were released on Monday after a roughly 110,000-dollar-ransom was paid to the captors.