Kenya enters CECAFA finals

Hosts Kenya are into the finals of the East and Central African regional championship, the Cecafa Senior Challenge.

Paul Put’s Kenya needed extra-time to beat Burundi 1-0 in Thursday’s semi-final.

After a goalless 90 minutes, midfielder Whyvonne Isuza scored the winner in the first period of extra-time.

The victory continues a promising start for Kenya’s new Belgian coach Put, who only took charge of the team last month.

Kenya will now play the winner of Friday’s semi-final between holders Uganda and Zanzibar in Sunday’s final.