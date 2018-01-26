KCB strike enters 4th day

The sit-in strike of national staff at the Kenya Commercial Bank has entered its fourth day without a breakthrough.

On Monday, South Sudanese staff at the bank laid down their tools, demanding for a pay rise.

The KCB staff base their demand on the high cost of living.

The representatives of the employees and the bank management have since then been negotiating for a settlement, in vain.

“The strike is still on-going because the discussion between the NS (National Staff) and the management did bear any fruit,” said Paul Garang, the chairperson of the national staff at KCB.

“They only gave us a position paper that people should report back to work as we waiting for the broad resolution from Nairobi.”

The KCB management has not commented on the matter.

Two years ago, the staff went on a strike demanding for higher pay, but after one week of discussion they reached a formal agreement and resumed work.

Since then, they said, the KCB management did not fulfill their demands.