KCB staff strike over pay

The National Staff of the Kenya Commercial Bank have staged a sit-in strike demanding pay rise.

A sit-in strike is a labor strike and a form of civil disobedience in which an organized group of workers take unauthorized or illegal possession of the workplace by “sitting down” at their stations.

On Tuesday morning, employees of KCB Buluk branch gathered there, demanding the management to fulfill their demand – the pay rise.

Paul Garang, the Chairperson KCB National Staff Association, said over 180 national workers have been demanding for pay rise but the management of KCB has failed to meet their demand.

They argue that the high inflation and the cost of living in the country are unbearable.

“Since the devaluation of the pounds in 2016 up to today, the staff have been demanding for salary increment but nothing has been done to them,” said Mr Garang.

Efforts to reach KCB management for comment on the matter were not immediately successful.

Two years ago, the staff went on a strike demanding for higher pay, but after one week of discussion they reached a formal agreement and resumed work.

Since then, they say, the KCB management did not fulfill their demands.