KCB staff call off strike

The National Staff of the Kenyan Commercial Bank have called off their strike demanding for pay rise.

Two weeks ago the employees went on strike, demanding the Bank management to raise their salaries.

The Chairperson of the national staff said they decided to go back to work following a directive from the Minister of Labor, Gathoth Gatkuoth.

Garang Paul said the directives comes as a result of a meeting held between the Minister of Labor and KCB management last week.

“This directive was a joint communication between the ministry and the bank management on Thursday which was given to us on Friday,” he said.

“So the national staff held a meeting on Saturday and resolved that they were reporting back to work.”

However, Mr. Paul said despite the directives of the ministry to call off the strike, some branches of KCB remained closed as of Monday morning.

He said the management is behind the closure of these branches.

Paul added that the management wants to force some staff who participated in the strike to go on leave without pay:

“Once you go on leave, you will just be given a termination letter while away.”

Efforts to reach KCB management for comment on the matter were not immediately successful.