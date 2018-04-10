KCB denies relieving employees illegally

The Managing Director of the Kenya Commercial Bank says the financial institution is negotiating with the Labor Minister after he issued the order demanding for reinstatement of over 60 employees.

In January this year, the 67 KCB national staff held a strike demanding for pay rise and better working conditions.

According to the order, the KCB management then terminated their contracts without following the required procedures as spelled out in the labor law.

In the order seen by Eye Radio, Labor Minister Gathoth Gatkuoth directed the bank to give back the men and women their positions.

He also ordered the Bank to pay the national staff in full for the period they were out of work.

In response, KCB managing director Harun Kibogong said the termination of the staff was not because of strike, but were laid off.

“Not that we sacked our employees due to strike, but we are on the process of redundancy,” he told Eye Radio.

He says before the individual staffs’ contracts were ended, the bank had notified the Labor Ministry, a decision he says coincided with the strike in January.

“We are still negotiating or exchanging mails with the ministry so that they do understand,” he added.

“The law under section 77 is very clear. An employer is supposed to notify the ministry of labor which we actually did it on 30th of January.”