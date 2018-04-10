KCB ordered to reinstate employees sacked after strike

The minister of Labor has ordered the Kenya Commercial Bank to reinstate nearly 70 former employees it dismissed after staging a strike recently.

The KCB national staff demanded for pay rise and better working conditions.

They had been striking since January this year, demanding KCB management to look into their complaints.

However, the bank and striking employees, together with the minister of labor met and resolved to call off the strike in late February.

According to the order, the KCB management terminated contracts of 67 national staff without following the required procedures as stipulated in the law.

“The termination of the 67 staff members without following the required procedures as stipulated in the law is unlawful,” partly read the order by Minister Gathoth Gatkuoth.

He directed the bank to give back the men and women their positions and then pay them in full for the period they were out of work.

“In case of any retrenching due to redundancy follow the necessary lawful producures,” the Kenyan bank was advised.

Minister Gatkuoth told the KCB to implement the order with immediate effect.

KCB management was not immediately available for comment.