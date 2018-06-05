Kator FC drawns Azam FC of Tanzanian in CECAFA Kagame Cup

South Sudan representatives Kator FC have drawn against Tanzanian giants Azam FC, Vipers SC from Uganda in this year’s Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Kator FC, who are participating for the first time in the tournament, will also face JKU of Zanzibar in Group B.

The 44-year old club championship returns this year after a three-year absence occasioned by lack of a financial partner.

The tournament is slated for the National Stadium and Chamadzi grounds in Dar es Salaam, from June 28 to July 12.

Tanzania’s Yanga is in Group C alongside arch-rivals Simba, Ethiopia’s St George and Dakadaha of Somalia. Group A has Tanzania’s Azam, who are the defending champions, Uganda’s Vipers, JKU from Zanzibar and Kator FC from South Sudan.

The top two teams from each pool as well as the best two third-place finishers will earn their place in the last eight stage of the competition.

Cecafa General Secretary Nick Musonye, who released the draw and fixtures on Tuesday morning, said this year’s event will go on despite the financial challenges currently dogging the regional body.

He also told willing partners that their support in the tournament is welcome.

The 7,000-seater Chamazi Stadium in Mbagala and the National Stadiums in Dar es Salaam have.

Group A: Azam FC (Tanzania), Vipers SC (Uganda), JKU (Zanzibar), Kator FC (South Sudan)

Group B: Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Gor Mahia (Kenya), Lydia Ludic (Burundi), Ports (Djibouti)

Group C: Yanga (Tanzania), Simba (Tanzania), St. George (Ethiopia), Dakadaha (Somalia)