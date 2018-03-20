Kapoeta gov’t yet to verify hunger-related deaths

The Governor of Kapoeta says he cannot deny or confirm reports of hunger-related deaths in the state.

Recently, media outlets reported that at least 5 people died in some parts of the state due to lack of food.

Louis Lobong said since last year, Kapoeta has been experiencing starvation due to crop failure.

“There is a report like that but we have not verified and I cannot say 100% it is true neither can I deny,” he said.

Last week, Lobong told Eye Radio that there are nearly 500,000 people are likely to face starvation in the area.

He appealed to humanitarian agencies and national government to intervene and rescue the people who are starvation in the area.

In the past years, Kapoeta has been experiencing hunger due inadequate rainfall.

The state government last year said two women died of hunger as they were trekking to Uganda in search of food.

Last month, three UN aid agencies and the National Bureau of Statistics described the food situation as alarming with over 7 million people estimated to be food insecure.

In their Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report released, 5.3 million people are classified under acute food insecurity category.

In this group, one million people are facing emergency acute food insecurity.