Kapoeta: Communities clash across border with Kenya

The Governor of Kapoeta State says there has been fighting between the border communities of Kenya and South Sudan since Monday.

Louis Lobong says he received reports that the clashes were over cattle that were raided between the communities.

Mr Lobong says the casualty figure of the fighting has not been established.

“There were clashes [on Monday] between these people at the border. This is due to cattle rustling. We have not got the details. We definitely expect that there are casualties but we have not got the details,” Mr Lobong told Eye Radio.

In August last year, South Sudan and Kenya held a two-day peace conference aimed at resolving cross-border raids in Nadapal in Kapoeta East County.

The meeting also discussed issues of child kidnapping between the two communities.

The former Commissioner of Kapoeta East, Jaffar Lowara told Eye Radio that delegates from both countries recommended that authorities should stop illegal possession of firearms.

Kenya has not commented on the fighting.