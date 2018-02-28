Kakuma secondary schools closed after students’ protest over fees

In Kenya, secondary schools at the Kakuma refugee camp have been closed down after the education authorities announced that learners should pay a school fee of 10 dollars per term.

Kakuma is a host to more than 79, 000 South Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in the country, majority of whom are school-age going children.

The school officials blame the fee introduction on the shortage of donor funding.

In protest to this news, students peacefully walked out of schools, saying they cannot raise the 1,000 shillings.

“The situation here currently is so worrying because students are not going to school; they are just at home,” said Deng James, who spoke on behalf of the students.

“These are schools funded and constructed by UNHCR and initially the schools were free and if they keep on telling students to pay that amount, then many of the students will not be at school.”

Deng went on to urge the leaders in South Sudan to bring about a lasting peace so that they can come back home.

Eye Radio’s attempts to get hold of the Windle Trust, the organization in charge of the secondary schools – were not immediately successful.