Kajo-keji IDPs in need of aid

The Bishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan – Kajo-keji Diocese – has said nearly 20,000 internally displaced persons in the area are in dire need of relief assistance.

Last week, the UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs reported that at least 17,000 IDPs in Kajo-keji who fled camps following clashes among armed groups in Ajio, Logo and Keriwa areas.

The mostly women and children sought safety in other areas in the county.

“There is no food. Children are in a very bad situation. The humanitarian situation is not good,” Bishop Emmanuel Murey told Eye Radio Wednesday.

“We are appealing to the humanitarian organizations to come in…to ensure that those people who ran away and are lacking food are served with non-food items and food items so that we save the children over there.”

But OCHA report suggests that authorities continued to interfere with the delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in need through denial of humanitarian access in Liwolo, Kajo-Keji County, areas outside Yei and Mundri towns, and Gunyoro in Torit County.

Local authorities in various locations demanded involvement in NGO staff recruitment and procurement processes.