Kajo-keji community to protest Monday killing of two UN civilian contractors

The community of Kajo-Keji in Juba is demanding for compensation of the young men who were killed by a peacekeeper at the UN-Juba base recently.

Last Monday, UNMISS said one of its peacekeepers shot dead two civilians at its base along Juba-Yei road a week ago.

It is not clear what prompted the unnamed peacekeeper to open fire on Legge Moses and Kenyi Morris.

They were 26 and 28 years old, respectively.

However, the UN mission said it was working to establish circumstances under which the two civilian contractors died after they were shot by a peacekeeper.

In a statement received by Eye Radio over the weekend, the community calls for a legal process over the matter.

“The government and the United Nations [ should] expedite immediate legal process for the killer of the two young men before a competent court of law for impartial trial as soon as possible,” the statement read.

The members also demand for a decent burial of the victims in their home area – Kajor-Keji, and cater for the funeral.

They say they will stage a peaceful protest against UNMISS today to put forward their grievances.