Kagame urged to support S. Sudan peace process

The UK special envoy for South Sudan is calling upon the incoming African Union Chairman, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, to use his new position to bring about peace in South Sudan.

Christopher Trott made the remarks On Tuesday during his visit to Rwanda as part of his effort to encourage regional leaders to support the peace process.

He said President Kagame and other African leaders should put pressure on warring parties in South Sudan so that they can stop hostilities and reach a successful peace agreement:

“He (Kagame) is going to be the head of the continental organization that has oversight over everything that is happening in this continent and I hope he can use that to encourage IGAD to work further towards peace and to encourage the parties themselves to commit to peace.”

Mr. Trott said Rwanda can also use its experience about the impact of violence to teach South Sudan a lesson and help it move out of conflict.

“I think that Rwanda can in some ways teach a lesson to those that are involved in conflicts because you can speak from experience about the impact of this kind of fighting,” he told the Rwandan New Times Newspaper.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to take over the chairmanship of the African Union this month to facilitate reforms.

Mr. Kagame was elected during one of the session of the Assembly of the African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia last year.

President Kagame will be taking over the chairperson’s role from Guinean President, Alpha Condé.