Kagame to take over AU chairmanship

The Rwandan President Paul Kagame is expected to take over the chairmanship of the African Union this month to facilitate reforms.

Mr. Kagame was elected during one of the session of the Assembly of the African Union held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia last year.

President Kagame will be taking over the chairperson’s role from Guinean President, Alpha Condé.

It will be the first time that Rwanda will lead the Union since it was launched in 2002.

In an AU summit held in Kigali two years ago, African leaders tasked President Kagame to lead a new effort to reform the AU Commission and make it more efficient and effective.

He is expected to chair the forthcoming session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government that will convene in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 28th to 29th of January 2018.

The conflict and peace efforts in South Sudan are expected to be among some of the agenda the continental leaders will discuss.

South Sudanese parties are expected to reconvene in Addis Ababa in February to discuss the revitalization of the peace agreement.

Last month, the parties signed the cessation of hostilities agreement, although there have so far been reports of violations across the country.

The outgoing chairperson, Guinean President, Alpha Conde last year told the TGoNU and the opposition groups to respect their agreements on the cessation of hostilities.

The AU Chair is the ceremonial head of the Union elected by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government for a one-year term.