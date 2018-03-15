First Juvenile Reformatory Centre established in Juba

The UN Mission in South Sudan and the Ministry of Interior on Thursday launched the first Juvenile Reformatory Centre (JRC) in Juba.

According to UNMISS, the project will result in the conversion, renovation, and refurbishment of one of Juba Central Prison’s buildings into a fully functioning Juvenile Reformatory Centre.

It said the center will allow 90 children in conflict with the law to be safely and securely housed—separate from adult offenders—while awaiting trial or serving their sentences.

It added that it will also provide a separate living environment for children with international best practices and to receive the support necessary to successfully reintegrate into society.

“This project is part of ongoing technical cooperation between the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the National Prisons Service of South Sudan (NPSSS),” partly read a statement by UNMISS.

As well as establishing this JRC, UNMISS’ collaboration with NPSSS includes the recent launch of a pilot project to review prolonged and arbitrary detention cases in Juba Central Prison, it said.

This project can be replicated in other prisons throughout the country to reduce cases of prolonged and arbitrary detention.

Addressing the gathering during, Mr. Soumaré stated that UNMISS’ Rule of Law and Child Protection Units “stand ready to partner with the government and the NPSSS to address issues related to juvenile detention and rehabilitation”.