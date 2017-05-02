Justices and judges go on strike seeking removal of Chief Justice

The chairman of the Justices and Judges Committee says they have gone on strike, demanding the resignation of the Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut or his removal by the President.

More than a week ago, the justices and judges announced the strike to be held last Monday for pay and better conditions of work.

They also called for the resignation of the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, saying he was not addressing their demands.

The strike was postponed after the presidency formed a committee to investigate the grievances of Justices and judges.

Today, the Justices and Judges Committee said they went on an open strike today and will not be going to work.

Khalid Mohamed is the chairperson.

“Our main demand is if the president today removed the Chief Justice or the Chief Justice resigns, we can resume our work. That is our main demand. I mean the issue is not connected with anything. Yes we have of course demands related to money and things related work, but we think that the main reason of why the judiciary is not working well is the Chief Justice because there is mismanagement in resource management,” Khalid told Eye Radio.

Khalid said 99 percent of the 268 justices and judges across the country are implementing the strike.

The committee that was formed by the Office of the President was given a week to report its findings to the President.

The committee is headed by the Minister of Justice, Paulino Wanawila, as the chairperson.

Other members are the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, and the Head of Legal Administration in the Office of the President, Majok Mading Majok.

When contacted by Eye Radio over the matter this afternoon, the Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny, said this could be properly by discussed by members of the committee.

The members were not immediately available for comment.