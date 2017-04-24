Jugdes postpone pay strike for a week

Justices and judges say they have postponed a strike for pay for one week to give more time for the government to address the issue.

On Thursday, they announced a strike that was supposed to begin today Monday.

But this afternoon, their representative said they postponed the strike because the presidency has asked them to give the office a few days to look into the concerns.

The justices and judges are demanding for an increment of salaries, provision of means of transportation, health insurance, and office equipment, and the enactment of a pension law.

The justice at the Appeal Court, Geri Lege Raymond told Eye Radio that they had a long discussion with the presidency this morning and agreed to call off the strike for a week.

“Due to continued dialogue with the presidency, we Justices and Judges in our general assembly have decided to counsel our open strike across the country with effect from Monday 24th April 2017 until Monday, May 1, 2017.” Raymond said.

Justice Raymond said the consensus was reached after they presented their grievances to President Salva Kiir.

“You know our president has asked to give him some days, but we gave him a full week. He asked for today n tomorrow, but we say he is our father, we have decided to give him eth whole week.” said Raymond.

The Presidential Press Secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny has confirmed the consensus.

The justices and judges went on strike last year in a similar demand for better working conditions and pay rise.

But last week, they called for the resignation of Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, saying he was not addressing their concerns. Justice Chan Reech has declined to comment on the matter.