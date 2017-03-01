‘Judiciary’s work could be taken over by others’

A lawyer at the South Sudan Judiciary has warned that the institution’s work may be taken over by others if it does not execute its mandate to prosecute crimes.

He was referring to a hybrid court that is expected to be established to try those who may have committed crimes during since the violence erupted in December 2013.

According to the deal, it will comprise representatives from the international community and nationals.

Geri Raimando made the remark during a debate organized by the National Dialogue and Research Institute in Juba on Tuesday: