Judges’ strike delays trial of drug dealers

Some people accused of drug dealing have not been tried in court because of the strike by justices and judges, the police has said.

Deputy Administrator in the Department of Anti-narcotics, Captain James Dominic, said 13 cases of drug dealing have been recorded since the beginning of the year.

Seven have been taken to court and the individuals, including foreign nationals, sentenced to between five and seven years in prison.

“Three others are yet to be taken to court because judges are on strike,” Capt. James said.

The justices and judges have been on strike for more than two month now, demanding improved working conditions and the removal of the Chief Justice.

Captain James said most of the drugs are being smuggled through Juba – Nimule road, Juba- Torit and Juba-Yei roads.

He said the department is now conducting awareness in primary and secondary schools about the risk of drugs abuse especially among the teenagers.

“They are growing and they don’t know the risk of drugs and if they start to take those things they may end up with mental problems or be held in prison,”Capt. James said during a briefing held to mark the Drugs Combat International Day yesterday.