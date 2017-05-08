Judges and Justices to continue with the strike

Judges and Justices Committee has resolved that all its legal practitioners will remain on strike despite a call to resume work by the President.

The judges and justices went on strike last week in demand for the removal of Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut, who they say has failed to resolve their demands for allowances and better working conditions.

On Friday, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, said President Salva Kiir wanted the judges to give him more time to receive the report of a committee investigating the grievance of the justices and judges.

Mr Makuei is also a member of the three-member committee headed by the Minister of Justice, Paulino Wanawilla.

On Monday morning, the spokesperson of the committee, Geri Raymondo, Raymondo told Eye Radio that their general assembly has decided that no will resume work.

“None of us is going to resume work until the Chief Justice resigns. By the way, we want to deliver services to the people, but why are they blocking us?” said Raymondo.



According to the chairman of the justices and judges committee, there are more than 260 members, and 99 percent are taking part in the strike.

“We are undergoing a process to have a meeting with the committee to decide to call the general assembly to update them with what is going on,” Raymondo added.