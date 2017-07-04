Judges call on President Kiir to resolve the standoff

The Justices and Judges Committee has reiterated its call on President Salva Kiir to look into their issues to allow them to resume work as their strike continues for more than two months.

The Justices and Judges went on strike in May calling for the removal of Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut or his resignation.

They said he had failed to resolve their allowances and better working conditions demands.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Justice Khalid Mohamed said they will resume work until their demands are fulfilled.

He told Eye Radio that the committee that was formed by President and headed by the Minister of Justice, Paulino Wanawila to investigate the matter has submitted their queries to the president three weeks ago.

“We are sure that the committee has submitted its report to the president, and we are expecting the president to make a decision based on the report that was submitted to him because basically he received it and it was announced on media houses,” Mohamed said.

“We are expecting a decree anytime from the president,” he said.

Justice Mohamed said they want the Chief Justice to respond to their demands and resign.

“We are asking the current Chief Justice to respond to the demands of the people of South Sudan and resign from his position. Because resignation is better than removal for his dignity, we are saying this to him as our colleagues and our elder brother,” Mohamed said.

Some civil society organizations also called on the Chief Justice to resign and urged the government to resolve the concerns of the judges, saying that many institutions have stopped their work due to the strike.

Last Month, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, said the President wanted the Justices and Justice to give him more time to resolve their grievances.