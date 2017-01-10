Jubek traders get food items

Jubek state government has imported some 6000 bags of foodstuff to reduce the scarcity in the markets in Juba.

They include more than 4000 sacks of maize flour and over 1,500 sacks beans.

The Jubek Minister of Information Salah Rajab Bunduki told Eye Radio that the food will be distributed to traders in markets across Juba. But he did not say how the process would be done.

He said the move was reached by the state government through its Investment Authority and Cooperation body.

“This quantity of food has been brought by the Investment Authority and Cooperation in Jubek State, just to rescue the situation of food commodities in Juba in particular,” Mr Bunduki said.

There have been concerns by citizens of sharp increase in the prices of commodities in the markets, especially foodstuff.

Traders attribute the increase to the rise in the rate of pounds against the dollar, and its scarcity.