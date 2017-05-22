Jubek, Terekeka and Jonglei agreed to address disputes among youth

The three governors of Jubek, Terekeka and Jonglei have agreed to resolve disputes between youths of the states.

During a meeting held over the weekend, the governors of; Terekeka, Juma Ali Malou, Augustino Jadalla Wani of Jubek and Philip Aguer Panyang of Jonglei agreed to immediately open the river and road to Bor to ease transportation of food commodities and humanitarian assistance to the area.

The three governors have pledged to maintain security along the Juba-Bor road through the deployment of security forces in Mangalla, Jemeza and Bor South Counties.

The acting press secretary for First vice president, Moses Ajang says the governors agreed to resettle IDPs who have fled their areas during the incidents which occurred early this month in Sudan-Safari along Juba- Bor road.

Mr. Ajang says the three leaders also called on the humanitarian agencies to provide food assistance to the affected people.

“They have agreed on the establishment of the customary court to solve borders issues between Jubek-Terekeka and Terekeka-Bor, and if there is any problem along the border or cattle raiding the chief’s council of the three states will look into it,” Ajang said.

He said the three governors have called for the re-activation and implementation of the president’s order for the relocation of cattle from other states out of the Equatoria region.

Mr. Ajang said they have recommended for the formation of investigation committee within 30 days and should comprise of chiefs, elders, among others.

Mr. Moses said the first vice president will present these recommendations to the president on Monday.