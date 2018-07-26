Jubek teachers complain of irregular payment of incentives

Jubek state primary head teachers have complained about the EU-funded IMPACT project, saying they are not being paid the motivational cash on regular basis as promised.

The IMPACT project was initiated last year and it aims to pay monthly incentives worth 40 US dollars, to 30,000 primary school teachers in the country over a period of 18 months.

The head teachers say they have not received the monthly incentives for several months now since February.

“This impact money if it is coming regularly, it will be better so that it will maintain the teachers,” said one teacher in Juba.

They made the call during a meeting in Juba on Thursday.

In March, the undersecretary at the ministry of General Education, Michael Lopuke, said the ministry suspended paying some schools in Jubek and Torit due to improper lists.

He said some schools had more teachers and they were the required to come up with new lists based on teachers-to-pupils ratios.