Jubek teachers fail to comply with financial aid criteria

Some teachers in Jubek have not been receiving motivational cash for failing to comply with the financial aid criteria, according to the undersecretary at the ministry of general education.

The European-Funded IMPACT project initiated last year aims to pay monthly incentives worth 40 dollars, to 30,000 primary school teachers in the country over a period of 18 months.

On Thursday, Jubek head teachers held a meeting and complained of not being paid the incentive on regular basis as promised by the initiative.

They said since the beginning of the year, they have not be given the cash, blaming it on the manner in which the cash is delivered to them.

In response to their concerns, Michael Lopuke, the undersecretary at the ministry of general education, said some teachers have defied the conditions attached to the cash.

“The teacher of the Juba city council refused to comply with the standard, the teacher-pupil ratios which is fifty-to-one,” he said.

He also said some state officials who were not entitled to receive the incentives have included their names, causing the ministry to suspend those schools.

“Even as I speak today, I am a teacher, but am in the ministry at the management level and I am not qualified to get this money,” he stressed.