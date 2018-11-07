Jubek set to reclaim grabbed lands in the state

The governor of Jubek state said he has formed a committee to reclaim all the grabbed lands in the state.

Governor Augustino Jadalla told the state Assembly that the committee will retrieve back reserved lands and playgrounds illegally occupied within Juba city, Luri, and Rajaf.

“A state committee has been formed to supervise demolition of illegal structures erected on the government reserved lands and retrieval of all grabbed playgrounds within Juba city, Luri and Rajaf county.”

Speaking during the opening of the 4th session of the state Transitional Legislation Assembly, General Jadalla ordered demolition of illegal structures erected on the government reserved lands.

He also directed all county commissioners to allocate lands for developmental purposes in the state.

“The government has directed all the counties commissioners to allocate lands for developmental purposes.”