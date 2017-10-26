Jubek to resume issuance of license and number plates

Jubek State is resuming the issuance of driving and vehicle license with new number plates on Friday, according to the State Police Commissioner.

There has been contention between the state and the national government to whom to issue the items after the launching of unified SSD number plates in 2016.

Members of Parliament at the Jubek legislative Assembly said the decision by the national government to enforce the implementation of the SSD number-plates contravenes the constitution.

However, the national government disagrees with the statement.

Owners of the public and private vehicle are requested to process new number plate and renew the driving license which has expired at the state traffic headquarters, said Major General Jackson Elia, the Jubek Police Commissioner.

“The number plate will be changed and it means the old plate will be changed but SSD will remain and the valid license will not be changed but only the expired driving license will be renewed,” he said.

Last year, Jubek state MPs discussed a motion presented by Honorable Peter Duku, which challenged the move by the National Council of Ministers to introduce the new number-plates in order to replace the state-owned plates.

Hon. Duku, who represents Kator South, argued that the current plate bearing the SSD logo is unconstitutional.

Schedule B of the Transitional Constitution of South Sudan, 2011, on the powers of states says; each state has the exclusive and legislative mandate to license vehicles, including the issuance of driving licenses and number plates.

Hon. Duku also said the state constitution, which was derived from the transitional constitution of South Sudan, mandates every state to have its own, as well as collect revenues from it.

According to the constitution, the national and state governments have the concurrent powers of manufacturing licenses as stipulated in Schedule C.