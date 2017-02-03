Jubek private health facilities asked to renew licenses

The State Ministry of Health in Jubek has called upon all private health facilities to renew their licenses.

These include all private hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, pharmacies, and drugstores.

The Director of Pharmaceuticals in the ministry, Jacob Lazarus, says this is to ensure that these facilities operate within the set of acceptable health standards.

Last year, some members of the public complained that some clinics were selling expired drugs.

The registration process begins Monday and will continue for 3 weeks.

“I’m just humbly calling upon them to turn up within this period because anybody who does not comply within this period will be fined, and the fine will exceed the money for renewal,” Mr Lazarus warned.

He further said that all healthcare providers found not to meet the standards may be shut down.

Private health facilities registered with the state include: 113 pharmacies, 325 drug stores, 600 clinics and 7 private hospitals.