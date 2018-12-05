Jubek ministers ‘implement’ budgets without work plans

The executive body of Jubek state is hard to evaluate due failure by the respective ministries to present their annual activity plans.

Honorable Peter Duku, the chairperson of committee for security and order at the state parliament told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Several state budgets have been approved over the years, but yet, he said since then no minister has ever shared their work plans based on the allocations.

“As far as I’ve stayed in this parliament since I was elected in 2010, no ministry ever came forward with any activity plans – not even a clear policy on what the ministry has for its own people, MP Duku said.

The lawmaker said that the ministers initiate activities through what he called desk budgets, but were not investigated which makes it difficult for parliament to play its oversight role.

“One strange thing is that most of these budgets are desk budgets. They are made on the table without any investigation.”

Honorable Duku went on to say that there has often been tension between the executive and the state parliament whenever the ministers were asked to avail their action plans.

“From my own experience… I would like to say there is not good relationship between the parliament and the executive.”

Eye Radio’s attempts to get hold of the minister of information in Jubek were not immediately successful.