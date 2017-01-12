Jubek markers need assistance

The Director General of Education in Jubek State has urged all the responsible authorities to provide facilities required in marking the primary school examinations.

The 200 markers lack means of transport to and from the examination center. The center also lacks fuel for keeping generators running.

Providing these needs, Daniel Swaka says, it will assist in timely production of the results. The marking started Wednesday.

More than 4,000 candidates took the exams under Jubek at the end of last year. Some of the pupils are from Yei River, Terekeka, and Buma states.