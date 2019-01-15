Jubek local gov’t minister summoned over Kisaro killings

Jubek state legislature has summoned the state minister for local government and law enforcement over the latest insecurity incidents in some parts of the state.

Two weeks ago, 19 people were killed by armed men in Kisaro area, approximately 20 kilometers west of Juba.

Eight others were wounded when the armed men raided the area.

“We went to the chiefs and they gave us a list of people who were killed, but the chiefs cannot tell who killed these people, whether they were government soldiers or rebels,” Luka Farajalla, the chairperson for local government and legal affairs at Jubek state legislature said.

“We need to investigate into the nature of these killings, the nature of these atrocities,” he appealed.

The Jubek minister for local government – Isaac Ribek – is expected to appear before the state parliament tomorrow to answer to questions from the parliamentarians.

“We have called on the [state] Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement to come and clarify to us because he was the first person to get this report,” MP Luka said.

The CTSAMM-VM had launched an investigation into the matter days after the incident , but so far no reports have been made public.