Jubek gov’t urged to probe Kubi rape reports

The Commissioner of Lokiliri County, Jubek, has called on the state government to investigate reports of rape in Kubi village over weekend.

George Ladu says six women were raped by a group of soldiers. About 47 youth and chiefs were also arrested in the area, located approximately 40 kilometers south-east of Juba, along Juba-Nimule road.

Mr Ladu said the raped women, who sustained injuries during the sexual assaults, are under treatment at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

The commissioner, who met the governor this morning, urges the state government to form a neutral body to investigate the incident.

“In the beginning, I asked the army commanders to get back to me as persons in charge of security so that we try to solve the problem,” he told Eye Radio.

For his part, SPLA spokesperson Brig Lul Ruai Koang says he is “not aware of” the operation in the area.

“I’m not aware of this new allegation. I’m yet to crosscheck with the command so that am updated. It looks like these allegations are new.”

There have been reports of similar incidents across the country. Recently, a women’s group leader said nearly 40 cases of rape were registered in four counties of Yei River State.

Related stories:

Gov’t to probe Terrain rape

UN Peacekeepers Turn Blind Eye To Rape in South Sudan