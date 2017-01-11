Jubek fights illegal fuel and dollar sale

The governor of Jubek State, Augustino Jadalla, has ordered a crackdown on the sale of fuel and exchange of money in the black market in Juba.

The order seen by Eye Radio says the measure came into immediate effect as of Tuesday, January 9, 2017.

Governor Jadalla has directed the city mayor, commissioner of police and the security organs to implement the order.

However, several similar orders have been issued before by the state government institutions, including the city council. None of them was implemented.