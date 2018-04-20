Jubek denies selling yellow fever cards in black market

The government of Jubek state has denied allegations that some of its officials are selling yellow fever cards in the black market.

According to some members of the public who traveled recently, the cards are issued through deals.

Others claimed that the state ministry of health gives out yellow cards without vaccinating them.

Dr Felix Ladu, the Jubek state minister of health, refuted the accusations.

However, he said there is a shortage of the vaccines “due to the dollar problems” but it is given to those who are traveling.

“We can give you if you are traveling or going for scholarship,” he added.

According to the World Health Organization, Yellow fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

The “yellow” in the name refers to the jaundice that affects some patients.

Symptoms of yellow fever include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

There are three major ways of preventing the spread of the disease; vaccination, vector control and epidemic preparedness and response.

In accordance with the International Health Regulations (IHR), countries have the right to require travelers to provide a certificate of yellow fever vaccination.

If there are medical grounds for not getting vaccinated, this must be certified by the appropriate authorities.