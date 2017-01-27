Jubek: Our civil servants not paid since December

The Minister of Finance in Jubek says civil servants in the state have not been paid their salaries since December.

John Ijino Lako says the national Ministry of Finance had promise to pay their salaries in time.

Mr Ijino told Eye Radio that he does not know the reason for the delay because the state depends on the national government to pay salaries.

“They promise to send us notification; so we are waiting for the notification right now,” Mr Ijino said, referring to officials at the Ministry of Finance.

“We are depending on the information from the central government,” he added.

Mr Lako could not specify the number of the state government workers.

Efforts to reach the Ministry of Finance for a comment were not immediately successful.