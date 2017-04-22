Jubek: 3 children abducted in road attack

At least three children have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in a road ambush along Juba – Lobonok road today Saturday, the Commissioner of Lobonok County said.

Gworit Kose said the children were traveling in a public vehicle with their parents from Juba to Lobonok when they came under attack.

Mr. Kose says other people on board ran into the bush after the attackers opened fire on the bus.

“Today in the morning at around 10:00 am a mini bus which was traveling to Lobonok from Juba fall into ambush after 15 KM from Juba, they are being attacked by unknown people, three children have been kidnapped, when they attacked the vehicle all the people have run into the bushes” Kose said.

By the time Mr. Kose was speaking to Eye Radio today Saturday, he said that the fate of other passengers is not yet known.

“Up to now, I don’t know if they have taken only those children or they did something else, because when I called again to confirm the names of the children if they are girls or boys; the phone of the driver was not is not knowing, so up to now I don’t know if this driver is alive or dead.”

For the last few months, public vehicles and trucks using Jaba – Nimule road have been using joint military escort due to frequent attacks on the road.

However, the Commissioner of Lobonok County could not tell whether the vehicles was under escort or not.