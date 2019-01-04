Juba west victims share ordeal, gov’t condemns attack

The Government has condemned the killing of 19 civilians by unknown armed group west of Juba.

The victims – mostly Children, Women and the elderly were attacked in Kisaro village on Thursday night. Eight others wounded in the raid, are currently receiving treatment in Juba.

Some of the survivors were admitted at the Giada military hospital in Juba. “I was hit by bullet on my arm, and I saw many people who have fallen down. Those attackers are putting on mixed uniforms, “one of the Survivors shared his ordeal.

One other victim, a female said: “Some of us are doing charcoal business there when they attacked us. All of us are civilians no soldiers.”

“While for the third person who talked to Eye Radio, they were beaten and their property looted – but for others they got killed.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, Mawen Makol, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “On the same note, the government calls upon IGAD, AU, EU, TROIKA and UN to condemn this attack and urge these groups not to repeat such a barbaric and subversive act.

The government also invokes the ceasefire monitor, CTSAMM-MV and UNMISS to investigate into the incident.

It further calls on humanitarian agencies to provide assistance to the affected families.