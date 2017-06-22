Juba: Waste management, a problem -City Council

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Juba City Council says there is lack of qualified personnel and equipment to manage waste within the town.

Thomas Steven said Jubek State is currently developing plans on how to manage and properly dispose waste.

He said proper disposal of waste is important to ensure a healthy environment.

“We lack qualified personal, we lack the equipment, we lack awareness, we lack a lot of things at the moment,” Steven said.



Mr. Steven added that they are also creating awareness on the general public on the importance of clean environment.

He spoke upon arrival at the Juba International airport from Uganda, where he attended a workshop on solid waste management.

The workshop was facilitated by Japan International Cooperation Agency.

It was attended by a delegation of Juba city council, the State Ministry of environment and Rajaf Payam representatives and their counterparts in Uganda.