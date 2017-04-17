Juba Teaching Hospital receives many cases of underage mothers

60 percent of mothers who deliver at the Juba Teaching Hospital every month are underage, the head of the maternity ward at the hospital has said.

Regina Akur said most of the young mothers are between 15 and 17 years.

She attributed most of the early pregnancies to early or forced marriages.

Ms. Akur said the underage girls are at risk of death during delivery because their reproductive system is not mature yet.

“In a month I can report like 60 percent. Most of the mothers delivering are underage, that is why I said we have to take this message serious to our people for the goodness of our health during this age,” shold told Eye Radio.

“We need to respect that age so that they can [continue going] school, so that they can grow mature a bit,” she said.

“Even if the man is on hurry to marry, let the parents not to accept. So if it is a girl, she needs to be taken to the hospital at reproductive place so that the girl can get advice,” she added.

Ms. Akur said the hospital “can even help on family planning issues to address those cases because they are not good.”

“It is a thing which is contributing a lot to our maternal and antanetal deaths in our nation.”

Ms. Akur called on parents to encourage young girls focused on school.