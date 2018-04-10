Juba Teaching Hospital offers free mental illness treatment

The head of the psychiatric department at the Juba Teaching Hospital is asking families and the public to assist in bringing mental cases to the hospital for free treatment.

Following a project that began in 2015, the psychiatric department collects mentally ill cases from the streets.

The sick are cleaned up, fed and given medication for free at Ward Number 11 at the state-run hospital, then taken back to the streets.

Patients that respond to medication are returned to their families.

Dr. Atong Ayuel, who is also the Director for Mental Health in South Sudan, says the program is facing a challenge within the community.

“Some of them believe in witchcraft and magic deed and other things,” she said.

Dr Atong appealed to the families of mentally ill people and the public in general to comply during the exercise.

“Please bring your patients to the hospital, we are giving them medication for free, and I would like everybody to know that it’s a medical illness that could be treated.”

The project is supported by GEMS Development Foundation and executed once every month for a period of 3 days.

More than 300 cases have been treated and released in 2016 and 2017, according to Dr Atong.